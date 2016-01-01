Dr. Anthony Mulloy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Mulloy, DO
Dr. Anthony Mulloy, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Mulloy works at
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Anthony Mulloy, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech U Hsc|Waterbury Hosp Hlth Ctr-Yal
- Dallas/Ft Worth Med Ctr
- Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mulloy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mulloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mulloy works at
Dr. Mulloy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulloy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulloy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulloy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.