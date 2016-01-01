Dr. Anthony Mortelliti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mortelliti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Mortelliti, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Mortelliti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4304 Medical Center Dr Ste 304, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 329-7350
-
2
Holdingsllc550 Harrison St, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 464-4678
-
3
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-4633Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134156201
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mortelliti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mortelliti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mortelliti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mortelliti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mortelliti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mortelliti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mortelliti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.