Dr. Anthony Mork, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mork is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Mork, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Mork, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Mork works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Tony Mork1300 N Bristol St Ste 124, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions
-
2
Back Pain Relief Institute2455 Hollywood Blvd # 106, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (949) 430-6658
-
3
Dr Tony Mork360 San Miguel Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 640-6675
-
4
Rancho Mirage39700 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 341-2360
-
5
Back Pain Relief Institute1 Alhambra Plz # 1434, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 690-0722
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mork?
The surgery is amazing because recovery is so quick! I don’t know if I’m different from other patients, But I have had no pain and I am three weeks past surgery. My physical therapy is to walk each day and not lift anything over 10 pounds. And most important, my back pain has gone away.
About Dr. Anthony Mork, MD
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851338073
Education & Certifications
- Martin Luther King Hospital
- Martin Luther King Hosp
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- University of The Pacific
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mork has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mork has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mork works at
Dr. Mork speaks Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Mork. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mork.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mork, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mork appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.