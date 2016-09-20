Dr. Morise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Morise, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Morise, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Davis Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.
Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morise understands my diagnosis of Vascular Ehlers-Danlos and POTS/dysautonomia which is a breath of fresh air when my primary clinic doesn't understand these conditions beyond extreme medical school examples. He is getting my care directed per the EDS Society recommendations and he has a great bedside manner. Can't recommend this specialist enough!
About Dr. Anthony Morise, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1477667608
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Morise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morise has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Morise. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morise.
