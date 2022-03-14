Dr. Anthony Mollura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mollura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Mollura, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Mollura, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Franklin Square, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME.
Locations
Mollura Anthony J MD Office393 Franklin Ave Ste 105, Franklin Square, NY 11010 Directions (516) 354-3876
Anthony J. Mollura M.D.515 Madison Ave Rm 1205, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 813-9333
Bosley Medical Institute99 Park Ave Fl 20, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 813-9333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mollura?
Dr Mollura is an absolute professional. The transplant was painless and the artistry of the hairline was perfect. The first thing you’ll notice is an empty review with one star. I bring this up because there is no 5 stars and then one with a surgeon like dr Mollura. I will be happy to have dr Mollura show photos of my progress and results when u ask him.
About Dr. Anthony Mollura, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1265561146
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mollura has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mollura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mollura speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollura. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mollura.
