Dr. Anthony Mollura, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Mollura, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Franklin Square, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME.

Dr. Mollura works at Mollura Medical Hair Restoration in Franklin Square, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Locations

    Mollura Anthony J MD Office
    393 Franklin Ave Ste 105, Franklin Square, NY 11010
    Anthony J. Mollura M.D.
    515 Madison Ave Rm 1205, New York, NY 10022
    Bosley Medical Institute
    99 Park Ave Fl 20, New York, NY 10016

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Pattern Hair Loss
Follicular Unit Hair Transplant
Male Pattern Hair Loss
Female Pattern Hair Loss
Follicular Unit Hair Transplant
Male Pattern Hair Loss

Female Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Follicular Unit Hair Transplant Chevron Icon
Male Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 14, 2022
Dr Mollura is an absolute professional. The transplant was painless and the artistry of the hairline was perfect. The first thing you’ll notice is an empty review with one star. I bring this up because there is no 5 stars and then one with a surgeon like dr Mollura. I will be happy to have dr Mollura show photos of my progress and results when u ask him.
michael santerre — Mar 14, 2022
About Dr. Anthony Mollura, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1265561146
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME
Medical Education

