Overview

Dr. Anthony Miniaci, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. 

Dr. Miniaci works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Deerfield Beach in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Deerfield Beach
    3313 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 202, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Marymount Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Treatment frequency



Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Anthony Miniaci, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407891781
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anthony Miniaci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miniaci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Miniaci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Miniaci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Miniaci works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Deerfield Beach in Deerfield Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Miniaci’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miniaci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miniaci.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miniaci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miniaci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

