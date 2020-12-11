Overview

Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD is a Registered Nurse in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Mimms works at Champaign Dental Group in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.