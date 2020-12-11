See All Registered Nurses in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4 (57)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD is a Registered Nurse in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.

Dr. Mimms works at Champaign Dental Group in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Rheumatology
    6447 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 781-0067
  2. 2
    Mimms Functional Rehabilitation
    6325 S EAST ST, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 781-0067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital North
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Coccygeal Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Coccygeal Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mimms?

    Dec 11, 2020
    Doctor Mimms is a doctor that actually takes time to listen to his patients. He doesn’t make you feel like you are on a 5-15 minutes timer. He is very open to what your health problems are and doesn’t give a patient false hope if your condition is life long” he gives you options and a goal to work on to keep you from getting worse. He completely understands his patients. I enjoy seeing this doctor because he doesn’t make you feel judged based on your beliefs and if a doctor can help you physically and spiritually, You got the perfect Team. I would highly recommend Dr.Mimms because he is kind, compassionate and cares about the patient as a person and not just another patient. His staff are very kind and they actually smile in this office. I usually dread seeing a doctor and I can honestly say Dr. Mimms and his staff make all the difference when your feeling down about your health and they just have the charisma of putting a welcome smile on your face as you come in.
    S. Hammack — Dec 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mimms to family and friends

    Dr. Mimms' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mimms

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD.

    About Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952383887
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Knees - Shelbourne Knee Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation - William Baumont Hospital in Royal Oaks, MI
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wabash College - Bachelors of Liberal Arts, Biology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mimms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mimms has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mimms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mimms works at Champaign Dental Group in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Mimms’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Mimms. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mimms.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mimms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mimms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.