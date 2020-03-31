Dr. Anthony Miller, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Miller, DMD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Miller, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Middleburg, FL.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Middleburg Family Dental Care1776 BLANDING BLVD, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 590-8193
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Recently had a tooth extraction and had a wonderful, professional, compassionate experience with Dr. Miller and his staff. Highly recommend his services and salute him and his staff during this COVID-19 crisis. Thank you for your compassionate care.
About Dr. Anthony Miller, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1417363904
Education & Certifications
- Oberlin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.