Dr. Anthony Migliazzo, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anthony Migliazzo, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine.

Dr. Migliazzo works at Jackson County Pulmonary Medical Group in Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jackson County Pulmonary Medical Group
    19550 E 39th St S Ste 310, Independence, MO 64057
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPartners
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 28, 2020
    Love Dr. Migliazzo. We have known him for years. He was my parents physician. {Please verify if a letter was sent from Dr. Migliazzo to AAA travel. We did not receive a copy}. Thank you.
    About Dr. Anthony Migliazzo, MD

    Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    English
    1508881293
    Education & Certifications

    University of Nebraska Medical Center
    University of Missouri at Kansas City
    University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Migliazzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Migliazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Migliazzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Migliazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Migliazzo works at Jackson County Pulmonary Medical Group in Independence, MO. View the full address on Dr. Migliazzo’s profile.

    Dr. Migliazzo has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Migliazzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Migliazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Migliazzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Migliazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Migliazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

