Dr. Merrill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Merrill, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Merrill, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Dr. Merrill works at
Arrowhead Gastroenterology Assoc., PC20100 N 51st Ave Ste F620, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 376-6328
Arizona Gastrointestinal Associates Plc.8761 E Bell Rd Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 219-6662
Arrowhead Endoscopy & Pain Management Center LLC18699 N 67th Ave Ste 140, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 376-6328
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Merrill was AMAZING! What a wonderful personality. He was funny and put me at easy about a procedure no one wants to have. Still very professional and I formative as well. I was beyind pleased with both him and his lovely staff. Fantastic!
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1730399304
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Merrill has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Merrill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merrill.
