Overview

Dr. Anthony Mercando, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Mercando works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Scarsdale in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.