Dr. Anthony Mercando, MD

Cardiology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Mercando, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Mercando works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Scarsdale in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Cardiology, Urology and Endocrinology
    688 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 722-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sick Sinus Syndrome
Heart Disease
Dyslipidemia
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Heart Disease
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Hudson Health Plan
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2022
    Dr. Mercando is incredible. His knowledge, and diagnostic and treatment skills are unsurpassed. He posses and displays a comforting, reassuring bedside manner. He always follows up with diagnostic test results regardless of their outcome.
    Edward I Yatkowsky — Nov 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Mercando, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Mercando, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528070505
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Mercando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mercando has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mercando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mercando works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Scarsdale in Scarsdale, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mercando’s profile.

    Dr. Mercando has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mercando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercando. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercando.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

