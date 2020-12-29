Dr. Anthony Meluch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meluch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Meluch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Meluch, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Meluch works at
Locations
Tennessee Oncology, PLLC2004 Hayes St Ste 350, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7130Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meluch?
He is awesome!! His fighter's spirit and his compassion are a gift to a person battling cancer. He is an outstanding man!!
About Dr. Anthony Meluch, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- University of Alabama Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meluch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meluch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meluch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meluch works at
Dr. Meluch has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meluch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Meluch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meluch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meluch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meluch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.