Dr. Anthony Melonakos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melonakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Melonakos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Melonakos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Dr. Melonakos works at
Locations
-
1
Frenchtown Orthopedic Group PC1420 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 240-8480
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melonakos?
ALL EXCELLENT, we drive 2 hours round trip to see Dr. Melonakos.* We live in NOVI, MI.
About Dr. Anthony Melonakos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1679577621
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melonakos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melonakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melonakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melonakos works at
Dr. Melonakos has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melonakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Melonakos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melonakos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melonakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melonakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.