Overview

Dr. Anthony Melillo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Melillo works at Bay Oaks Orthopedics/Sports in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.