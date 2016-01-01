See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Anthony McPherron, DO

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony McPherron, DO is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Southeast Hospital.

Dr. McPherron works at Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    1723 Broadway St Ste 315, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Anthony McPherron, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487645990
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Vincent Mercy Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincent Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony McPherron, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPherron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McPherron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McPherron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McPherron works at Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. McPherron’s profile.

    Dr. McPherron has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McPherron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. McPherron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPherron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPherron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McPherron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

