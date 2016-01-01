Overview

Dr. Anthony McPherron, DO is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Southeast Hospital.



Dr. McPherron works at Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.