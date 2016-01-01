Dr. Anthony McPherron, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPherron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony McPherron, DO
Overview
Dr. Anthony McPherron, DO is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Southeast Hospital.
Dr. McPherron works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1723 Broadway St Ste 315, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 519-4960
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McPherron?
About Dr. Anthony McPherron, DO
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1487645990
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- St Vincent Mercy Medical Center
- St Vincent Medical Center
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Indiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McPherron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McPherron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McPherron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McPherron works at
Dr. McPherron has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McPherron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McPherron speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McPherron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPherron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPherron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McPherron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.