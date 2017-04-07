See All Pediatricians in Mandeville, LA
Dr. Anthony McDavid, MD

Pediatrics
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony McDavid, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.

Dr. McDavid works at Ochsner for Children - Mandeville in Mandeville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner for Children - Mandeville
    3235 E Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis
Fever
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis
Fever

Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Treatment
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Circumcision
Circumcision, Infant
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Febrile Convulsion
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sports Physical Examination
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wart Removal
Warts
Well Baby Care
Well Child Examination
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Provider Network
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    Apr 07, 2017
    Dr. McDavid is incredibly thorough and exceedingly helpful. He has a very calm demeanor and excellent bedside manner. I am extremely happy with the care my infant son has received from Dr. McDavid.
    Atlanta, GA — Apr 07, 2017
    About Dr. Anthony McDavid, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518912864
    Education & Certifications

    • Sacred Heart Women__
    •
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony McDavid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDavid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDavid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDavid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDavid works at Ochsner for Children - Mandeville in Mandeville, LA. View the full address on Dr. McDavid’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. McDavid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDavid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDavid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDavid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

