Dr. Anthony McCluney, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony McCluney, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Saint Anne's Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

Dr. McCluney works at SMG Surgical Specialties in Brockton, MA with other offices in Brighton, MA, Norwood, MA and Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SMG Surgical Specialties
    1 Pearl St Ste 2000, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 584-4104
    Good Samaritan Center for Weight Control
    830 Oak St Ste 222E, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 427-3990
    Steward St. Elizabeth's Medical Center of Boston Inc.
    736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 562-7474
    SMG General Surgery
    825 Washington St Ste 220, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 762-2600
    St. Anne's Hospital Medical Office Building
    851 Middle St, Fall River, MA 02721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 672-0483
    Steward Center for Weight Control at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
    11 Nevins St, Brighton, MA 02135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 562-7474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Saint Anne's Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 29, 2020
    Dr Mccluney is excellent Amazing compassionate and caring
    About Dr. Anthony McCluney, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225107345
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Harvard Medical School
    • General Surgery
