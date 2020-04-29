Overview

Dr. Anthony McCluney, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Saint Anne's Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. McCluney works at SMG Surgical Specialties in Brockton, MA with other offices in Brighton, MA, Norwood, MA and Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.