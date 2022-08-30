See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Horsham, PA
Dr. Anthony Matteo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anthony Matteo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Matteo works at Anthony Matteo, MD in Horsham, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Denise A. Ranucci, MD
    721 Dresher Rd Ste 2400, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Fibroids
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fetal Ultrasound
Uterine Fibroids
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fetal Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Anthony Matteo, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
NPI Number
  • 1063636694
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Internship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Medical Education
  • Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anthony Matteo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matteo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Matteo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Matteo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Matteo works at Anthony Matteo, MD in Horsham, PA. View the full address on Dr. Matteo’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Matteo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matteo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matteo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matteo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

