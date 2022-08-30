Dr. Anthony Matteo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matteo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Matteo, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Matteo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Matteo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Denise A. Ranucci, MD721 Dresher Rd Ste 2400, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matteo?
He is the nicest and most awesome Dr. He is very professional
About Dr. Anthony Matteo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, German
- 1063636694
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matteo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matteo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matteo works at
Dr. Matteo speaks German.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Matteo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matteo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matteo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matteo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.