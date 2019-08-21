See All Psychiatrists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Anthony Massey, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Massey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.

Dr. Massey works at Anthony Massey, MD in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gladstone Psychiatry and Wellness
    1501 Sulgrave Ave Ste 200, Baltimore, MD 21209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 708-5856
  2. 2
    Chosen Psychiatric Services LLC
    6525 N Charles St Ste 85, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 296-2232

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 21, 2019
    I was a patient of dr. Massey’s for years. I actually started seeing him at Kolmac Clinic and became a private patient after complete there years ago. He pawned me off on a college to focus on his budding practice but I have nothing but wonderful things to say about him. He’s kind, patient and very smart. I never felt rushed or pushed to try any meds I didn’t want to. He’s great and so is his practice.
    Erin ?? — Aug 21, 2019
    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750475448
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • US Naval Hospital Portsmouth
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Massey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Massey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

