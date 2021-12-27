See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Ballwin, MO
Dr. Anthony Masi, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.7 (13)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Masi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Ballwin, MO. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Masi works at Lung and Sleep Medicine in Ballwin, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anthony Masi MD
    13975 Manchester Rd Ste 7, Ballwin, MO 63011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 227-8787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Sleep Apnea
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
Sleep Apnea
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Exclusive Healthcare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HFN
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 27, 2021
    Dr. Masi is one of the best doctors I have ever gone to. Previous to him, I saw a different sleep medicine/pulmonologist who was the worst; he kept telling me I was fine even though I clearly was not. My condition worsened and I finally found Dr. Masi. He changed my life for the better. He is extremely knowledgeable and has always been extremely patient with all my questions. Dr. Masi is respectful and kind to his patients and well respected by other doctors, who have agreed how fortunate I am to be treated by him. Dr. Masi's office is small and quiet. The staff are prompt and courteous. I highly recommend Dr. Masi to everyone I know.
    JM — Dec 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Masi, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Masi, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902884844
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University-Pulmonary Medicine
    Residency
    • Medical College Of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals-Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
