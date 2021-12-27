Dr. Masi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Masi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Masi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Ballwin, MO. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Masi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anthony Masi MD13975 Manchester Rd Ste 7, Ballwin, MO 63011 Directions (636) 227-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Exclusive Healthcare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HFN
- Homestate Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masi?
Dr. Masi is one of the best doctors I have ever gone to. Previous to him, I saw a different sleep medicine/pulmonologist who was the worst; he kept telling me I was fine even though I clearly was not. My condition worsened and I finally found Dr. Masi. He changed my life for the better. He is extremely knowledgeable and has always been extremely patient with all my questions. Dr. Masi is respectful and kind to his patients and well respected by other doctors, who have agreed how fortunate I am to be treated by him. Dr. Masi's office is small and quiet. The staff are prompt and courteous. I highly recommend Dr. Masi to everyone I know.
About Dr. Anthony Masi, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1902884844
Education & Certifications
- Washington University-Pulmonary Medicine
- Medical College Of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals-Internal Medicine
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masi works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Masi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.