Dr. Anthony Martin, DPM
Dr. Anthony Martin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 462-1884Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
Dr. Martin has been my podiatrist for over 15 years. I have found him to be the best doctor in any area of medicine that I have ever had. He is always knowledgeable, friendly, and thorough. I have had two surgeries done by Dr. Martin with no problems or complications. I am happy for him, but very sorry that he is moving too far away for me to continue to see him. I trust him totally with my foot care.
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1770683914
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
