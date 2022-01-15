Overview

Dr. Anthony Marks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Marks works at Harbor Medical Associates in South Weymouth, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.