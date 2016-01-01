Overview

Dr. Anthony Maniscalco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Maniscalco works at Neurology Associates in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.