See All Psychiatrists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Anthony Machi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Anthony Machi, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anthony Machi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wi.

Dr. Machi works at Anthony T Machi MD PA in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anthony T Machi MD PA
    7257 Hawkins View Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 423-8708

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Machi?

Jun 30, 2022
Dr. Machi has helped me so much. I went to him with after my first child and was finally diagnosed and treated for things I had struggled with for years! His helped saved my life, and helped me live so much happier. He is the best doctor you could ask for. Very friendly, approachable, and knowledgeable.
Chelsea S. — Jun 30, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Anthony Machi, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Machi, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Machi to family and friends

Dr. Machi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Machi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Machi, MD.

About Dr. Anthony Machi, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437367323
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Fellowship
Residency
  • Lafayette Clinic
Residency
Medical Education
  • Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wi
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Addiction Psychiatry, Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anthony Machi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Machi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Machi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Machi works at Anthony T Machi MD PA in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Machi’s profile.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Machi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Anthony Machi, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.