Overview

Dr. Anthony Lux, MD is a Dermatologist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.



Dr. Lux works at ANTHONY LUX MD PC in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.