Dr. Luciano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Luciano, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Luciano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 135 Farmington Ave Fl 8, Farmington, CT 06030 Directions (860) 679-2792
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing surgeon! No scars, patient doctor, addresses all concerns and questions, great sense of humor!
About Dr. Anthony Luciano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1558350405
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luciano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luciano speaks Italian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Luciano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luciano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.