Dr. Anthony Lowman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Lowman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Lowman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina-Charleston Sc and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Lowman works at
Locations
-
1
Columbia Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center2739 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 799-4800Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lowman?
Always responsive!
About Dr. Anthony Lowman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1083617880
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University Of South Carolina-Charleston Sc
- University of South Carolina
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowman works at
Dr. Lowman has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.