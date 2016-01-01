Overview

Dr. Anthony Lombardo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.



Dr. Lombardo works at Riverside Cardiology Specialists in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.