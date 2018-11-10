Dr. Anthony Lombardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Lombardo, MD
Dr. Anthony Lombardo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson.
Eye Surgeons of Indiana1603 S Scatterfield Rd, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 644-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eye Surgeons of Indiana PC5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 480, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 882-2015
- 3 9202 N Meridian St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 841-2020
- Community Hospital Anderson
Dr. Lombardo did an amazing job explaining to me what to expect prior to the procedure, and was very knowledgeable and also punt me at ease with his calming personality. I would highly recommend him as a laser vision correction surgeon!
About Dr. Anthony Lombardo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1538102512
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Ophthalmology
