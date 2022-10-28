Overview

Dr. Anthony Locastro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medina Hospital.



Dr. Locastro works at Akron Oculoplastics Inc. in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Stow, OH and Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.