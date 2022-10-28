See All Ophthalmologists in Fairlawn, OH
Dr. Anthony Locastro, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Locastro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medina Hospital.

Dr. Locastro works at Akron Oculoplastics Inc. in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Stow, OH and Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Akron Oculoplastics Inc.
    3075 Smith Rd Ste 104, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 374-6666
    Saint Clare Surgery Center
    4441 Hudson Dr, Stow, OH 44224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 920-4500
    Parkwest Surgical Center LLC
    1 Park West Blvd Ste 260, Akron, OH 44320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 374-5666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Had three previous Ptosis surgeries from another doctor all failures. Dr. Locastro did fourth procedure and result was amazing, could not be more happy. Would highly recommend if you need surgery Cares about his patients.
    Linda Farinacci — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Locastro, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871567552
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
