Dr. Anthony Little, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Little, MD is a dermatologist in Washington, PA. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Little is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Vda Dermatopathology Lab95 W Beau St, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (412) 429-2570
Vujevich Dermatology Associates PC100 N Wren Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 429-2570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. Anthony Little, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1366784514
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Little has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Little has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
