Dr. Anthony Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longwood, FL. They completed their residency with Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
Gastro Health - Longwood515 W State Road 434 Ste 110A, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 260-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve seen him now for about two years and in my experience I’ve waited a bit for an appointment at times. Once scheduled, I’ve never waited long in the waiting room but have also never felt rushed in the office. He’s helped me control a progressing ulcer, and practically erased my horrible GERD issues, utilizing both medication and dietary changes. Refill requests are done sometimes same day, always very quickly. He explains things fully with examples and maintains a very positive attitude throughout.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
