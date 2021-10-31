Overview

Dr. Anthony Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longwood, FL. They completed their residency with Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc



Dr. Lin works at Gastro Health in Longwood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.