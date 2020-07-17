Overview

Dr. Anthony Liberatore, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital.



Dr. Liberatore works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.