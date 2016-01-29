Overview

Dr. Anthony Levin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Levin works at Aria Neshaminy Medical Practice in Bensalem, PA with other offices in Richboro, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.