Dr. Anthony Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Specialty Hospital and WHS East Campus.
Fort Worth Brain & Spine Institute1900 Mistletoe Blvd Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 878-5333
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- WHS East Campus
I was so impressed with Dr. Lee. We travelled from another part of Texas to see him. He did not disappoint! Very helpful, spent time we needed to move forward! Excellent visit!
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
