Dr. Anthony Leazzo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Leazzo works at Northwestern Medicine in Geneva, IL with other offices in Elburn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.