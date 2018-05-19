See All Podiatrists in Tarzana, CA
Podiatry
24 years of experience
Dr. Anthony Le, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Le works at Specialty Podiatry Center - Anthony W. Le, DPM & Lauren N. Le, DPM in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Specialty Podiatry Center - Anthony W. Le, DPM & Lauren N. Le, DPM
    18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 107, Tarzana, CA 91356
    Diabetic Neuropathy & Footcare Institute of Southern California
    18411 Clark St Ste 105, Tarzana, CA 91356
    Andrew G Samuels Dpm
    945 W 7Th St, Oxnard, CA 93030

  Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  St. John's Regional Medical Center

Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Bunionette
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Fracture
Foot Injuries
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Ulcer of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net of California
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    May 19, 2018
    He performed bunion and hammer toe surgery on me about a year and a half ago. Foot feels and looks much better. He is kind and explains things well. This is important because there are a lot of different options when it comes to foot surgery and I looked in to almost all. I got 3 opinions before making a decision. We see him regularly now. Also, he doesn't push products he sells as much as other podiatrists.
    Lissa — May 19, 2018
    Podiatry
    24 years of experience
    English
    1720185291
    Encino Tarzana Regional Medical Center
    California College of Podiatric Medicine
    UCLA
    Dr. Anthony Le, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Le has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Le has seen patients for Bunion, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain, and more.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

