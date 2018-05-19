Overview

Dr. Anthony Le, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Le works at Specialty Podiatry Center - Anthony W. Le, DPM & Lauren N. Le, DPM in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.