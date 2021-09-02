Dr. Anthony Lavacca, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavacca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Lavacca, DMD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Lavacca, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from East Orange Veterans Hospital, East Orange, New Jersey|Montefiore Medical Center/ Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Bronx, New York|Temple University, School Of Dentistry, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Dr. Lavacca works at
Locations
-
1
Naperville Dental Specialists - S Main55 S Main St Ste 241, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 358-9616Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavacca?
I would highly recommend Dr. LaVaca. I needed to get rid of my bridge and he did 2 implants and 5 crowns. I am very happy with my results. Dr. LaVaca was professional and did a great job. His staff was very friendly and helpful throughout the entire process.
About Dr. Anthony Lavacca, DMD
- Dentistry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1952511602
Education & Certifications
- American College of Prosthodontists|International Congress Of Oral Implantology
- Montefiore Hosp Einstein
- East Orange Veterans Hospital, East Orange, New Jersey|Montefiore Medical Center/ Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Bronx, New York|Temple University, School Of Dentistry, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavacca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavacca accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lavacca using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lavacca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavacca works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavacca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavacca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavacca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavacca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.