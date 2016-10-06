Overview

Dr. Anthony Lattanzio, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austintown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lattanzio works at Steward Primary Care, Austintown in Austintown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.