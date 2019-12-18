Overview

Dr. Anthony Lasala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Middlesex Hospital.



Dr. Lasala works at DAVID K EMMEL, MD in Wethersfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.