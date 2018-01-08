Dr. Anthony Lamarra, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Lamarra, DPM
Overview
Dr. Anthony Lamarra, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Locations
Shepherd Square Podiatry P.A.2621 S Shepherd Dr Ste 220, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 942-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. LaMarra and his staff are excellent. He's great at what he does and doesn't mind explaining the plan of care to you. Everyone is friendly and welcoming.
About Dr. Anthony Lamarra, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447388285
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
