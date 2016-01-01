Dr. Anthony Labruna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labruna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Labruna, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Labruna, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 45 E 85th St Ste 1AB, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 584-7001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Labruna, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1497774921
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
