Overview

Dr. Anthony Kyreakakis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.



Dr. Kyreakakis works at HOBOKEN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Hoboken, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.