Dr. Anthony Kyreakakis, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Kyreakakis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.
Dr. Kyreakakis works at
Locations
Hoboken University Medical Center308 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 418-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoboken University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Kyreakakis, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kyreakakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyreakakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kyreakakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kyreakakis has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kyreakakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kyreakakis speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kyreakakis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kyreakakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kyreakakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kyreakakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.