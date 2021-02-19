Dr. Anthony Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Kwon, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Kwon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Locations
-
1
Novant Health Spine Specialists2801 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 316-3025
-
2
Orthocarolina2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2225
- 3 197 Piedmont Blvd Ofc Main, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 328-6306
-
4
Orthocarolina PA5935 Carnegie Blvd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28209 Directions (980) 299-4895
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I first visited Dr. Kwon with lower spine pain which affected my abilitiy to walk any distance, even to my mail box. After trying physical Therapy and no relief Dr. Kwon operated on L1,L2 and S1 with fusion. Hardly any pain after surgery and now I can walk as far as I like. Terrific bedside manner and a Great doctor who really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Anthony Kwon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1194787176
Education & Certifications
- Denver Health Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian - Columbia
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery

