Dr. Anthony Kovatch Jr, MD
Dr. Anthony Kovatch Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wexford, PA.
Allegheny Clinic Pediatrics9795 Perry Hwy Ste 100, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 366-7337
I recommend Dr Kovatch but not Pediatric alliance.
- Pediatrics
- English
- Pediatrics
Dr. Kovatch Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovatch Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovatch Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovatch Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovatch Jr.
