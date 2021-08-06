Dr. Anthony Koulianos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koulianos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Koulianos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Koulianos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Diagnostic Cardiology Associates935 Trailwood Dr Ste A, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 953-3204
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Koulianos is by far the BEST doctor! I have been going to him for over 10 years. He listened to me and addressed every single care, concern and question I had throughout my pregnancy. He is patient, extremely knowledgeable, honest and truly cares about his patients and their health. Dr. Koulianos' entire office staff are absolutely wonderful, caring and so kind. His nurse practitioner, Kelly Peppel, is absolutely fantastic, truly caring and extremely knowledgeable as well. I trust Dr. Koulianos with my life and my baby's life. Words alone cannot describe how wonderful Dr. Koulianos is.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1013997451
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Dr. Koulianos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koulianos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koulianos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koulianos has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koulianos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koulianos speaks Greek.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Koulianos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koulianos.
