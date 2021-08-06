Overview

Dr. Anthony Koulianos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Koulianos works at DIAGNOSTIC CARDIOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.