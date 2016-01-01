Overview

Dr. Anthony Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance.



Dr. Kim works at Texas Health Family Care in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.