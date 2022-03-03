Overview

Dr. Anthony Kilbane, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University College Galway and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Kilbane works at Dr. Bassem J Basha, MD in Livonia, MI with other offices in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.