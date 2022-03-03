See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Livonia, MI
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Anthony Kilbane, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University College Galway and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Kilbane works at Dr. Bassem J Basha, MD in Livonia, MI with other offices in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Adult Endocrinology Consultants PC
    (734) 779-2136
    Adult Endocrinology Consultants
    3145 W Clark Rd Ste 104, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
(734) 572-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Enteritis
Female Infertility
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Stones
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Retinopathy
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gastroparesis
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypokalemia
Lactose Intolerance
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteopenia
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Accepted Insurance

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 24 ratings
    Mar 03, 2022
    very through and attentive to you concerns
    alfrdedo nenciarini — Mar 03, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Kilbane, MD

    Specialties
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    1730292020
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Michigan
    Residency
    University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
    Internship
    St Catherins Hosp/U Coll Hosp
    Medical Education
    University College Galway
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Kilbane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilbane is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kilbane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kilbane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Kilbane has seen patients for Overweight, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilbane on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilbane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilbane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilbane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilbane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

