Dr. Anthony Khim, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Khim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski and Wayne Medical Center.
Dr. Khim works at
Locations
Columbia Urological Associates PA101 Berrywood Dr, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 381-2110
Wayne Medical Center103 Jv Mangubat Dr, Waynesboro, TN 38485 Directions (931) 381-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshall Medical Center
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski
- Wayne Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Can't say enough of how good I've been treated by Dr Khim and staff... every visit has been easy and very little waiting.. Thank you!
About Dr. Anthony Khim, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1295736940
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khim has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Khim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.