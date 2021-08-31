Overview

Dr. Anthony Khim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski and Wayne Medical Center.



Dr. Khim works at Columbia Urological Associates in Columbia, TN with other offices in Waynesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.