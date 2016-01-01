Dr. Kelada accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony Kelada, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Kelada, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA.
Dr. Kelada works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anthony Kelada Psychiatry Inc.991 Reserve Dr Ste B, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions (916) 789-8811
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelada?
About Dr. Anthony Kelada, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1659790624
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelada works at
Dr. Kelada has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.